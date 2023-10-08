AFP to determine steps to “further improve” situation in West PHL Sea, official says

(Eagle News)–The Armed Forces of the Philippines will take steps to address the reported harassment of Filipino troops in the West Philippine Sea, an official said.

AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar, however, declined to specify those steps, citing operational security.

“We will find out how the situation will improve further because it cannot be always this way, that there will be harassment, that there will be blocking of operations, or some kind of blocking or shadowing, all those harassments,” Aguilar merely said.

He was referring to what the AFP has said were aggressive actions taken by the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels against Filipino troops in Ayungin Shoal.

Only recently, the AFP said the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels attempted to block the reprovision of supplies for Filipino personnel manning BRP Sierra Madre in the area.

Nevertheless, the supply run was deemed successful by the AFP.

Aguilar also noted that Filipino troops remain in high morale despite what he said was the harassment.

“They are very much inspired because, first, of the completed resupply missions; second, because of the support they are hearing from almost all Filipinos…and to the international community for standing by the disposition of the Philippines on matters involving the West Philippine Sea,” he said.