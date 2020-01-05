AFP tasked to evacuate Filipinos in Iran, Iraq should “open hostilities” break out — DND

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte has tasked the Armed Forces of the Philippines to evacuate Filipinos in Iran and Iraq should hostilities break out amid rising tensions with the United States.

This is according to the Department of National Defense itself, which issued a statement after President Duterte summoned high-ranking military and intelligence officials to determine the course of action, if needed, following the killing of top Iran military official Qassam Soleimani reportedly by the US in Iraq.

Iran has vowed to avenge Soleimani’s death, while Iraq slammed the killing, calling it an attack on its sovereignty.

US President Donald Trump had said he had ordered the airstrike that killed Soleimani as the military official had plans of attacking American diplomats, among others.

He threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or any US asset in retaliation.

“The President (Duterte) has tasked the AFP to prepare its air and naval assets to evacuate and bring home our countrymen if and when open hostilities erupt in the Middle East that may endanger their lives,” Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said.

He said there are 1,600 Filipinos in Iran and 6,000 in Iraq.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs urged Filipinos there to prepare should an evacuation be needed.