AFP: Soldiers from Presidential Security Group among those vaccinated vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Soldiers who are part of the Presidential Security Group were among those vaccinated against COVID-19, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed on Monday, December 28.

According to AFP spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edgar Arevalo, this was “owing to the nature of their mission and function.”

“As the unit primarily tasked to protect and secure the highest official of the land, the PSG will have to ensure that the President is safe from all threats—including COVID-19..That security posture should necessarily include protecting the Commander-in-Chief from contracting the deadly virus from those he is constantly exposed to like the members of his security detail,” Arevalo said.

Arevalo said they were, however, not privy to the arrangements made for the vaccination.

“But we have taken cognizance of the fact that the members of the PSG under Brigadier General Jesus Durante has taken a bold step to try the vaccine to protect the President,” he said.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte revealed several soldiers were given the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed the President’s statement, noting that some Cabinet officials had also gotten vaccinated.

He, however, did not elaborate.