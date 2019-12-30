AFP pays tribute to Rizal: He was selflessly devoted to duty, country, people

(Eagle News)–The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday, Dec. 30, paid tribute to national hero Jose Rizal for his “selfless devotion to duty, to country and people.”

“He exudes the leadership principles of a Filipino trooper. He labored tirelessly to improve himself personally and professionally. He led by example,” AFP spokesman Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo said in a statement.

According to Arevalo, Rizal “sought responsibility in the fight for nationalism and took responsibility and paid dearly for his heroic actions.”

“Every soldier, airman, sailor, and marine of the AFP emulates Dr. Rizal’s selfless devotion to duty to country and people — offering the ultimate sacrifice like he did 123 years ago in Bagumbayan when duty demands it,” he added.