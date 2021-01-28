AFP official ordered relieved over “erroneous” NPA list

(Eagle News)–Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered the relief of Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence Major General Alex Luna over what he said was the publication of an erroneous list of alleged New People’s Army members killed by government troops.

In a statement, Lorenzana said the publication by Luna’s 0J2 office of the wrong list was an “unforgiveable lapse.”

“His negligence only shows a lackadaisical attitude towards his job resulting (in) confusion and damage to reputation,” he said.

According to Lorenzana, Luna’s relief was effective today, Jan. 28.

“We do not take these offenses lightly and I want to hold the people involved accountable,” Lorenzana said.

The list was published on the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ website but has since been deleted following media reports some on the list were still alive and denied being affiliated with the NPA. With a report from Mar Gabriel, Meanne Corvera