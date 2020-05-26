AFP names next Wescom chief

(Eagle News) — The Western Command (Wescom) will have a new chief.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday, May 26, said Lt. General Erickson Gloria will assume the post to be left vacant by Vice Admiral Rene Medina who is set to retire.

A formal change of command and retirement ceremony is scheduled on Thursday, May 28.

According to the AFP, current AFP Inspector General Lt. Gen. Antonio Ramon Lim will replace Gloria as The Deputy Chief of Staff (TDCS) in an acting and concurrent capacity.

Gloria was also deputy commander of the Air Logistic Command, and was squadron commander of the 5051st Search and Rescue Squadron based in Palawan.

“Congratulations Erick on your new assignment as the new Commander of Western Command! Palawan will be your new responsibility but GHQ will always be your home and OTDCSAFP will always be your family,” Santos said.