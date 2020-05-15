AFP members donate over P16 million to help fund gov’t response vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Armed Forces of the Philippines has raised over P16 million from its members’ salaries to help fund the government’s response against COVID-19.

In a press release, the AFP said the P16,901,934.27 represent deductions from the salaries of members of the general headquarters of the AFP, the Philippine Army, the Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Navy, and did not include donations from civilian personnel.

The AFP said the percent deduction was “equitable according to the soldier’s rank including cadets, candidate soldiers, and probationary officers.”

Of the total amount, the AFP said Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr. donated P10,484.

The lowest-ranking soldier donated P100.

Santos handed over the check to Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad, executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council and administrator of the Office of the Civil Defense in a ceremony at the OCD Building inside Camp Aguinaldo.

“The AFP’s pledge of donation was a humble gesture of solidarity with the government as it shares the nation’s burden in the effort to battle the deadly disease. Aside from the donation, the AFP continues its nation-wide operations in support of combating COVID19,” the AFP said.

As of May 13, 23,464 combined active soldiers and reservists are deployed in quarantine assistance stations nationwide.