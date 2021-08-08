AFP identifies 3 more cadavers from July C-130 plane crash

(Eagle News) — The Armed Forces of the Philippines has identified three more cadavers of military personnel who figured in the C-130 plane crash in Sulu in July.
A report from the Scene of the Crime Operatives Lab Region IX confirmed the identities of Corporal Jerome M Balivado, Private Joey T. Loterte, and Private Kevin L Damole.
The AFP through the Western Mindanao Command has reached out to the families of the deceased and is now arranging for the immediate transport of the cadavers to their hometowns.
With the additional three bodies identified, the total number of bodies identified by the AFP in the crash climbed to 37.
The identities of 13, meanwhile, are still being determined.
As of August 7, the following identities have been confirmed:
1. Maj. Emmanuel V Macalintal, PAF
2. Maj. Michael Vicent Benolerao, PAF
3. Cpt. Nigello Emeterio, PAF
4. 1 Lt. Karl Joseph T Hintay, PAF
5. 2 Lt. Sheena Alexandrea Tato, NC-PAF
6. TSg Mark Anthony Agana, PAF
7. TSg Donald P Badoy, PAF
8. TSg Nelson B Hadjiri (QMS), PA
9. TSg Salahi J Abdurahman (Inf), PA
10. SSg Jan Niel Y Macapaz, PAF
11. SSg Michael P Bulalaque, PAF
12. Sgt Butch D Maestro (Inf), PA
13. Sgt Jack P Navarro, PAF
14. Sgt Jelson J Sadjail (Inf), PA
15. A1C Fortunate L Regidor, PAF
16. Cpl Jay-Ar V Obenita (Inf), PA
17. Cpl Alhamin U Salahuddin (Inf), PA
18. Cpl Jerome M Balivado (Inf), PA
19. PFC Philip Dante T Camilosa (Inf), PA
20. PFC Carlos D Dapanas Jr (Inf), PA
21. PFC Felizalday M Provido (Inf), PA
22. PFC Christopher A Rollon (Inf), PA
23. PFC Marchi E Bonzales (Inf), PA
24. PFC Keth Kane S Alegarme (Inf), PA
25. PFC Alzid S Hawrani (Inf), PA
26. PFC Nazer S Albaracin (Inf), PA
27. Pvt Mark Nash P Lumanta (Inf), PA
28. Pvt Vic A Monera (Inf), PA
29. Pvt Jomar A Gabas (Inf), PA
30. Pvt Marcelino H Alquisar (Inf), PA
31. Pvt Mel Mark L Angana (Inf), PA
32. Pvt Reymar C Carmona (Inf), PA
33. Pvt Jesfel D Mequiabas (Inf), PA
34. Pvt Archie S Barba (Inf), PA
35. Pvt Carlos Jhun C Paragua Jr (Inf), PA
36. Pvt Joey T Loterte (Inf), PA
37. Pvt Kevin L Damole (Inf), PA
The C-130 plane of the Philippine Air Force with tail gate no. 5125 crashed on a coconut plantation in Barangay Bangkal while it was attempting to land at Jolo Airport on July 4.
Most of the victims had just finished their military training and were on their first deployment to Sulu.