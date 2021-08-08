AFP identifies 3 more cadavers from July C-130 plane crash

(Eagle News) — The Armed Forces of the Philippines has identified three more cadavers of military personnel who figured in the C-130 plane crash in Sulu in July.

A report from the Scene of the Crime Operatives Lab Region IX confirmed the identities of Corporal Jerome M Balivado, Private Joey T. Loterte, and Private Kevin L Damole.

The AFP through the Western Mindanao Command has reached out to the families of the deceased and is now arranging for the immediate transport of the cadavers to their hometowns.

With the additional three bodies identified, the total number of bodies identified by the AFP in the crash climbed to 37.

The identities of 13, meanwhile, are still being determined.

As of August 7, the following identities have been confirmed: