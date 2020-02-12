AFP Chief Santos on the termination of VFA: We will live

(Eagle News) — “We will live without (the Visiting Forces Agreement).”

This was the remark of Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Felimon Santos Jr., who spoke to reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after the Commission on Appointment confirmed him.

According to Santos, the decision to terminate the VFA, which governs the conduct of American soldiers on Philippine soil as they undertake military exercises with Philippine soldiers, was “political.”

“We have lived before nung nawala ang bases agreement nung 1991 hanggang 1997. Wala namang nangyari sa atin,” he said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. signed the notice of termination of the VFA upon orders of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte’s order came after Senator Ronald dela Rosa revealed his US visa had been cancelled.

He said he believed this was because of his role as former national police chief in the drug war.

He said Duterte’s threat was because of “one-sided foreign relations.”

The President has repeatedly lashed out at the US for what he said was its interference in Philippine affairs.