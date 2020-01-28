AFP chief Santos now a four-star general

(Eagle News) — Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Felimon Santos Jr. was promoted to the rank of general on Monday, Jan. 27.

The AFP’s Public Affairs Office said in a Tweet Defense Secretary.Delfin Lorenzana administered the donning of the rank to Santos, who was a lieutenant general, in a ceremony held at the Department of National Defense.

Santos replaced General Noel Clement as AFP chief after he reached the mandatory age of retirement early January.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved Santos’ ad interim appointment effective January 14.