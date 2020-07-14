AFP Chief of Staff now also called Chairman of Joint Chiefs

Other changes in names of AFP key positions announced

(Eagle News)–Some key positions in the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been renamed for them to be “aligned” with how they are called among foreign counterparts, and to allow the organization to better address threats.

According to AFP spokesperson Major General Edgar Arevalo, the AFP chief of staff is now also called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

He said the Deputy Chief of Staff of the AFP is now called the Chief of the Joint Staff while the AFP Vice Chief of Staff is also called the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

The Commanding General of the Philippine Army is called the Chief of the Army, the Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force the Chief of the Air Force, and the Flag-Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy the Chief of the Navy.

Arevalo said apart from ensuring the positions are aligned with those of their foreign counterparts, the changes “envision to make the AFP more responsive and capable to address current and future non-conventional threats.”