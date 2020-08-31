AFP Chief of Staff Gapay: Country’s frontliners the “heroes of our time”

(Eagle News) –Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay on Monday, Aug. 31, hailed the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them the “heroes of our time.”

In his National Heroes Day message, Gapay, who represented President Rodrigo Duterte in ceremonies at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, thanked the medical practitioners, law enforcers, government employees, and “everyone who continues to perform their duties despite the threats posed by COVID-19,” for their hard work and sacrifices that give “the Filipino people a fighting chance and a glimmer of hope against this pandemic.”

He also lauded the country’s troops, who he said “never ceased in accomplishing their duty by supporting our government’s response against the pandemic.”

He said they have “sustained operations against our foes who incite chaos and lawlessness through violent acts of terrorism.”

“As our personnel continue to perform its mandate with confidence, we vow to reciprocate this trust by fulfilling our responsibility of promoting the welfare and preserving the dignity of our military force,” he said.

He noted that in general, “heroism knows no bounds and manifests in different ways,” noting that “it does not matter whether one is a uniformed personnel, a public servant, or an ordinary citizen..”

He said “specks of heroism are innate in all of us, urging us to perform everyday acts of valor.”

“True heroes emerge when our nation needs them most,” he said.

“What makes exceptional men and women true heroes is their commitment – a burning desire to serve,” he added.