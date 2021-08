(Eagle News) — Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test.

According to AFP spokesperson Colonel Ramon Zagala, the results of Faustino’s RT-PCR test will be released within the day.

So far, he said the AFP chief was “isolating.”

Faustino replaced General Cirilito Sobejana on July 31 after he reached the mandatory age of retirement.