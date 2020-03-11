AFP: All foreign travels of military personnel suspended unless necessary

(Eagle News)–The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday, March 11, said all foreign travel by military personnel was temporarily suspended unless necessary as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

AFP chief General Felimon Santos also noted that he has directed AFP Health Services Command to “institute preventive measures to ensure that military camps have the necessary and stringent safeguards” from COVID-19.

“We have already instituted contingency measures, like body temperature checking before entering key military camps, establishment of a testing center at AFP Medical Center..,” Santos added.

He also encouraged military personnel and nonmilitary personnel to practice personal hygiene measures to mitigate the risks of the disease spreading in various military units.

The Philippines has 33 COVID-19 cases so far.