A&E test for ALS elementary, junior high school completers for SY 2019-2020 and before to push through: DepEd

(Eagle News)–The A&E test for the Alternative Learning System elementary and junior high school completers for school year 2019-2020 and previous school years will push through.

In a statement, the Department of Education said the test for those aged 21 to 59 will be computer-based.

A separate A&E test for those aged 21 and below, and 59 and above will be held by the Bureau of Education Assessment.

The dates of the exams and registration will be announced in a separate memorandum.

The DepEd said because the tests will push through, there will no longer be an A&E readiness test.

Because a main requirement to take the test is a complete portfolio, the DepEd said the education program specialists II for ALS and the mobile and district ALS coordinators will still conduct a portfolio assessment.

The DepEd said all school heads should allow provisionally enrolled learners to continue their formal schooling until the results of the A&E test are out.

Anyone who doesn’t pass the test, the DepEd said, may enroll in other DepEd learning programs or continue their ALS program.

Any inquiries can be sent to [email protected]