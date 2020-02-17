Advincula posts P10,000 bail for conspiracy to commit sedition

(Eagle News)–The man who accused President Rodrigo Duterte’s family and friends of being involved in illegal drugs in viral videos has posted bail for conspiracy to commit sedition.

Peter Joemel Advincula, also known as “Bikoy,” posted a P10,000 bail for the charge over the videos that circulated online last year before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court.

Advincula applied for inclusion in the Witness Protection Program but he has reportedly backed out, citing the restrictions to him and his family of being included in the program.

Apart from Advincula, indicted for conspiracy to commit sedition over the videos were former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, dismissed police official Eduardo Acierto, Jonnel Sangalang, Yolanda Ong, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, Fr. Albert Alejo, Vicente Romano III, Joel Saracho, Boom Enriquez, and one alias “Monique.”

Trillanes said he would post bail later this week.