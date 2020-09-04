Additional 3,714 COVID-19 cases push PHL tally to 232,072

(Eagle News)– COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 232,000 mark after the Department of Health reported an additional 3,714 cases.

Of these, the DOH said 67,786 were active, of which 90.7 percent were mild, 6.9 percent asymptomatic, 0.9 percent severe, and 1.4 percent critical.

The DOH said the 3,714 additional cases reported today were from total tests done by 93 out of 113 labs.

Of these, 1797 came from Metro Manila, 390 from Negros Occidental, 248 from Batangas, 247 from Laguna, and 150 from Cavite.

Over 1,000–or 1,088–additional recoveries pushed the tally to 160,549.

Forty-nine additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,737.

Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine until the end of September.

Apart from Metro Manila, Batangas and Bulacan are retained as GCQ areas.

Iligan is under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, is under a modified general community quarantine, or the new normal.