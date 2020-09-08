Additional 3,281 COVID-19 cases push PHL tally to 241,987

(Eagle News)–The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 241,000 mark after the Department of Health reported an additional 3281 cases.

Of these, the DOH said 52893 were active.

Of the active cases, the department said 88.6 percent were mild, 8.2 percent were asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe, and 1.9 percent critical.

The 3281 additional cases were from tests done by 81 out of 115 labs.

Of these, 1420 came from Metro Manila, 263 from Cavite, 204 from Negros Occidental, 197 from Laguna, and 196 from Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 185178 after the 286 additional ones reported today.

Twenty-six additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3916.

Metro Manila is expected to be under a general community quarantine until the end of September.

Bulacan and Batangas were also retained as GCQ areas.

Tacloban and Bacolod joined them as GCQ areas, but the Palace later said Bacolod would revert to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine, together with Lanao del Sur and Iligan until Sept. 20.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.