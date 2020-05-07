ABSCBN Corp. asks SC to nullify, set aside NTC order

(Eagle News)–ABSCBN Corp. on Thursday, May 7, asked the Supreme Court to nullify and set aside the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission against it after the media giant’s franchise expired.

In a more than 40-page petition for certiorari and prohibition, ABSCBN Corp. also asked the SC to issue a temporary restraining order on the NTC CDO, which came after Solicitor General Jose Calida said there was nothing in the law that allowed the commission to issue a provisional authority to operate to a broadcast entity without a congressional franchise.

In seeking for the relief, ABSCBN Corp. said its right to equal protection and due process was violated because of the absence of a hearing and notification prior to the issuance of the NTC CDO.

ABSCBN Corp. added the issuance of the CDO was a violation of the right to public information and freedom of the press, noting also that a shutdown of its radio and television operations as ordered by the NTC would cause serious and irreparable damage on the company and on its thousands of employees.

The network also filed an urgent motion for special raffle so the case could be immediately assigned to an SC division.

ABSCBN Corp.’s franchise expired on May 4. With a report from Moira Encina