Aaron Aquino named new head of Clark International Airport Corporation

(Eagle News)–Aaron Aquino is the new head of the Clark International Airport Corporation.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Aquino’s new appointment on Wednesday, May 27, a day after Wilkins Villanueva, PDEA chief of Northern Mindanao, broke the news he had been appointed as PDEA director-general, Aquino’s post for over two years.

PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon said Aquino had been “relieved” to assume another assignment, but did not specify what this was.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque thanked Aquino for his “immense contribution” to the campaign against illegal drugs.

He said Villanueva is “no stranger to drug law enforcement.”

“He has been working with PDEA for many years before reaching the agency’s top position. We therefore believe DG Villanueva will lead PDEA and the fight against illegal drugs to greater heights with professionalism, passion and integrity,” Roque said.