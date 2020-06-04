96 new COVID-19 cases reported among overseas Filipinos, total now at over 5,300

Spike in cases noted across 3 major geographic regions

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, with the total number of confirmed cases at 5,355 as of Thursday, June 4.

“With a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad today at 96 across three major geographic regions, the total number of COVID-19 infections involving our nationals abroad went over the 5,300 mark,” the DFA said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries is at 2,210, with five new recoveries recorded in Asia and the Pacific and Europe regions.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported from the Middle East, bringing the total to 357.

“Middle East and Europe still have the highest number of recorded Filipinos infected with COVID-19, Asia and the Pacific has fewest number of cases and highest in recoveries followed by Europe,” the DFA said.

In the Middle East alone, there are a total of 3,346 cases, with 1,910 still undergoing treatment and 1,324 already recovered or discharged.

On the other hand, the Americas still has the highest number of fatalities at 152, followed by the Middle East with 112 fatalities.

Eagle News Service