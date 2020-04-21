94-year-old woman is Zamboanga’s first COVID-19 fatality

(Eagle News)–A 94-year-old woman has become Zamboanga City’s and Zamboanga Peninsula’s first COVID-19 fatality.

This is according to Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco, who made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 21.

“It is with extreme sadness that we inform the public about the passing of ZC07, the 7th COVID-19 positive case for Zamboanga City. ZC07 is the 94-year old female of Veterans Avenue,” Climaco said.

According to Climaco, the patient passed away early dawn today while confined at the Zamboanga City Medical Center.

The cause of death was respiratory failure secondary to pneumonia.

“She is the first COVID-19 fatality in Zamboanga City and Zamboanga Peninsula,” Climaco said, as she expressed her condolences to the family.

Zamboanga has so far recorded 8 COVID-19 cases.

Of the number, three have recovered as of April 18.