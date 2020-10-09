90 more COVID-19 recoveries reported among police personnel

(Eagle News)–Ninety more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the recovery tally to 5,456 as of Friday night, Oct. 9.

Fifty-one additional COVID-19 cases, however, were reported.

With the additional cases, the tally rose to 6347.

Of these, 871 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 20.

The PNP has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of police personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police personnel continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

