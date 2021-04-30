8,748 more COVID-19 cases push PHL total to 1,037,460

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 1,037,460 after the Department of Health reported 8748 additional cases.

According to recent DOH data, of the total cases, 73908 were active.

Of these, 96.1 percent were mild cases, 1.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.0 percent critical, 1.3 percent severe, and 0.87 percent moderate cases.

Recoveries are now at 946318, including the additional 4143 recoveries.

The death toll reached 17234, including the 89 additional ones.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the NCR Plus area, which includes Metro Manila, would remain under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

Foreign nationals previously allowed under Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are allowed entry into the Philippines starting May 1.