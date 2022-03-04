853 new COVID-19 cases logged; of new cases, 92% occurred in past 14 days, DOH says

232 more COVID-19 deaths reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,665,747 after the Department of Health reported 853 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the 853 reported cases today, 784 (92%) occurred within the recent 14 days (February 19 – March 4, 2022).

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (170 or 22%), Region 4-A (128 or 16%) and Region 7 (94 or 12%).

The DOH said all laboratories were operational while two labs did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The department said 1062 more recoveries were reported, pushing the total recoveries to 3558747.

“Moreover, 219 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the department said.

Over 200, or 232 more deaths, were reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll is now at 56770.

The department reminded the public not to remain complacent, with the COVID-19 virus still circulating.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.