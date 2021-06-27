85 more Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Eighty-five more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos outside the country to 20747.

Six more recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 12234.

No additional death was reported, which means fatalities remain at 1227.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 11741, 6398, and 820, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 33.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.