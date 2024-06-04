84 ‘weak low-frequency volcanic earthquake events’ monitored at Kanlaon as of Tuesday noon: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Eighty-four weak low-frequency volcanic earthquake events were monitored at Kanlaon as of noon on Tuesday, June 4.

These came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised an Alert Level 2 over the volcano on Monday, June 3, following a “moderately explosive eruption.”

PHIVOLCS said the eruption was preceded by a volcano-tectonic event at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to PHIVOLCS, sulfur dioxide emission measured by today’s campaign survey was at 4113 tons, the highest flux this year and the “second highest ever measured” from Kanlaon.

PHIVOLCS said if monitoring parameters are sustained, “phreatic and short-lived explosive eruptions” may occur and cause “small-magnitude hazards” within the four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

It said Alert Level 2 will remain over the volcano but if “seismic, ground deformation and volcanic gas parameters worsen,” a magmatic eruption is likely and an Alert Level 3 will be raised.

PHIVOLCS said if monitoring parameters decline, the alert level will be downgraded to 1.