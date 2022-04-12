8,241 pass country’s first-ever digital bar exams

(Eagle News) — A total of 8,241 law graduates passed the country’s first-ever digital bar exams.

The 8,241 who passed the exam represent 72.28 percent of the 11,402 who took and completed the 2020-21 bar examinations held on Feb. 4 and 6.

According to Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 11,790 had been admitted to take the bar exams, with 3.9 percent unable to complete them.

The SC had pegged the passing score to 75%.

The bar examinations were held amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Bar-takers had to download the bar questions from a secure software application, and answer them in the designated venues across the country.