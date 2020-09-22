80 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 80 additional COVID-19 recoveries within its ranks.

With the development, the PNP said the number of total recoveries rose to 4125 as of Monday night.

One recovery, the PNP said, has been readmitted.

Seventy additional COVID-19 cases pushed to total to 5462.

Of these, the PNP said 1320 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police are among the country’s frontliners, as they continue to man quarantine checkpoints and implement laws.

Earlier, the PNP inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the protection of police personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.