8 PNP camps, lots given new names to honor exemplary officers

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has named and renamed eight Philippine National Police camps and real properties.

The following will now be known by their corresponding new names after the President signed Proclamation Nos. 429 and 30:

-donated lot to the PNP in Pasacao, Camarines Sur as Camp Brigadier General Ludovico Padilla Arejola

-donated lot to Provincial Regional Office V as Camp Captain Salvador Jaucian del Rosaro, Sr.

-Camarines Sur Police Provincial Police Office as Camp Colonel Juan Querubin Miranda

-50th Maneuver Company Regional Mobile Force Battalion 5 as Camp Police Max Jim Ramirez Tria

-Camp Efigenio C. Navarro, PRO MIMAROPA headquarters as Camp Brigadier General Efigenio C. Navarro

-Police Regional Officer 12 of General Santos City as Camp General Paulino T. Santos

-Police Regional Office 12 as Camp Private Andres P. Dadizon

-Camarines Sur 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company Headquarters as Camp 2LT Carlos Rafael Paz Imperial, Police Regional Office 5

In naming and renaming the PNP camps and properties above, President Marcos cited Section 2 of Republic Act No. 10086 or the Strengthening People’s Nationalism through Philippine History Act.

“It is fitting to give honor to former servicemen who have shown patriotism, courage, and dedication in serving the country and the provinces to which they are assigned, and distinguished themselves in their service to the nation by way of naming and renaming PNP facilities in their honor,” President Marcos said.