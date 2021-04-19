8 areas still under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Bising” maintains its strength

(Eagle News) — Eight areas remain under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Bising” maintains its strength and moves north-northwestward on Monday, April 19.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas in Luzon and Visayas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with the eye of “Bising” located 235 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 360 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte:

LUZON:

Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy), the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito), and the eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog)

VISAYAS:

Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the following areas:

LUZON:

The southeastern portion of Cagayan (Baggao, Peñablanca), the eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Tumauini, Divilacan, Ilagan City, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, Benito Soliven, Cabagan, Gamu, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Angadanan, Cauayan City, Jones, San Agustin), the northeastern portion of Quirino (Aglipay, Maddela), the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), the eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, the rest of Sorsogon, and Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

VISAYAS:

Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

MINDANAO:

Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands

“Bising” is so far packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran and the northern portion of Leyte.

Tomorrow, April 20, , moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region and Northern Samar.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, may prevail over the northern portion of Aurora and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions with higher gusts over most of Northern Luzon, Aurora, and the rest of Quezon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal.

“Such conditions are more likely to occur in the coastal and mountainous areas,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said Typhoon “Bising” will move generally northward or north northwestward until Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, and will then move generally northeastward or east northeastward away from the landmass of Luzon.

The typhoon is forecast to gradually weaken throughout the remainder of the forecast period.