75% satisfied with President Duterte’s performance, latest SWS poll shows

Palace welcomes results

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Friday, Sept. 24, welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s net satisfaction rating in the latest Social Weather Stations survey, saying it was also way ahead of his predecessors’ before they stepped down from office.

In SWS’ June poll, 75% of respondents said they were “very/somewhat satisfied” with President Duterte’s performance, while 13% said they were “very/somewhat dissatisfied.”

Twelve percent, the SWS said, were undecided.

President Duterte’s resulting net rating, or the difference between those satisfied and dissatisfied with his performance, then, is at 62%, a “very good,” according to SWS standards.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the late former President Benigno Aquino III’s net satisfaction rating a year before he left office in June 2015 was at 30%, while former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s was at -31% also a year before she stepped down from the presidency.

Roque said former President Fidel Ramos’ rating was at 49% in 1997.

The late President Corazon Aquino, meanwhile, had a 24% rating in 1991.

“We consider this high satisfaction rating unprecedented as comparable data from previous presidents indicate this is the highest net satisfaction rating of the beginning of a Chief Executive’s final year in office,” Roque said.

He said “rest assured that President Duterte will continue to exercise decisive and compassionate leadership until the remainder of his term to serve and protect the interest and welfare of all Filipinos.”

The SWS said people who found the President as decisive in his decisions and diligent were more likely to be satisfied with his performance.

The President scored his highest satisfaction rating in November 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines, the SWS also revealed.

His rating was pegged at 84 percent in that poll.

President Duterte has accepted the nomination of PDP-Laban–Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi’s group, in particular– for him to run as vice president in the May 2022 elections.

The group had endorsed Senator Bong Go as President Duterte’s presidential running mate but Go declined the nomination.