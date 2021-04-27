7,204 additional COVID-19 cases push PHL COVID-19 total to 1,013,618

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,013,618 after the Department of Health reported 7204 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 71675 were active.

Of these, 95.2 percent were mild, 1.5 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent critical, 1.3 percent severe, and 0.9 percent were moderate.

Fourteen duplicate cases were also removed from the total case count.

Recoveries rose to 925027 including the additional 10109 ones.

“Moreover, 26 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

The death toll is now at 16916 including the additional 63 deaths.

According to the Octa research group, the COVID-19 reproduction number is now down to 0.93 percent after the government imposed strict lockdowns on Metro Manila and other adjacent areas.

So far, the NCR Plus area, which includes Metro Manila, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The MECQ is expected to last until the end of the month.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has expressed support for an extension of the MECQ in the NCR Plus area.