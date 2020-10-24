70 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Seventy more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery toll rose to 6384.

Forty-three more COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 6998.

Of these, 592 were active.

There were no additional deaths reported, which means the death toll remains at 22.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws, which make them among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP recently inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of policemen.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan said all policemen on modified enhanced community and enhanced community quarantine were also entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.