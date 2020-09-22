7 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes have been recorded at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate, and rose 500 meters.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 416 tons per day on September 14.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that the volcano remains at “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

Local government units and the public were also strongly reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Pilots should also avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.