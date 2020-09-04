7 police officials get new posts in latest PNP reshuffle

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has announced another round of reassignments following the assumption of Gen. Camilo Cascolan as PNP chief.

In a statement, the PNP said seven more senior police officials were designated to key positions, based on special order dated Sept. 4.

Police Brigadier General Ronaldo Olay, who was deputy director for comptrollership, is now head of the PNP Health Service.

Police Brigadier General Herminio Tadeo Jr., on the other hand, was reassigned again as the deputy director for information and communication technology management.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega is now the deputy director for comptrollership, while Police Brigadier General Rex Dela Rosa was the head of the PNP Finance Service after his stint in the Police Regional Office 3.

Police Brigadier General Daniel Mayoni is now assigned to the Directorate for Police and Community Relations as the new deputy director.

Prior to that, he was assigned to the DICTM.

Meanwhile, two police colonels were designated to new positions:

Police Colonel Arthur Cabalona as acting executive officer, DC

Police Colonel Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr as acting executive officer of the Directorate for Research and Development

The PNP said the latest reorganization was prompted by the retirement of some senior officials.