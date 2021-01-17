7 dead in Air Force chopper crash in Bukidnon

(Eagle News)–Seven people died after a Philippine Air Force chopper crashed in Bukidnon on Saturday, January 17.

The names of the fatalities in the incident in Sitio Nahigit, Barangay Bulonay in Impasugong town were not immediately available but reports said they were all assigned to the PAF Tactical Operations Group 10 based in Cagayan de Oro City.

According to the PAF statement, the Huey UH-1H helicopter was one of two that were on a resupply mission for the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion when the crash took place at 2:22 p.m.

The cause of the crash was reportedly engine-related.

According to PAF, all of its air assets, including the UH-1H, undergo “strict, regular, and redundant maintenance inspections before and after flight missions.”

“The men and women of the Philippine Air Force, led by the Commanding General [Lieutenant General Allen Paredes] deeply grieves and extends the Command’s sympathies to the families of the brave heroes who have offered their lives in the line of duty,” the PAF said.

It said it would provide the bereaved kin the assistance they need.