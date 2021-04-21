7 areas still under Signal No. 1 as “Bising” slows down, maintains its strength

(Eagle News) — Seven areas remain under Signal No. 1 even as Typhoon “Bising” slowed down and maintained its strength on Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Ilagan, San Mariano, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Santa Maria, Delfin Albano, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Quirino, Gamu, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Reina Mercedes, Mallig, Burgos, Roxas, Cauayan City, Luna, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, Dinapigue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro)

the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)

As of 10 a.m., PAGASA said the eye of the typhoon was located 360 km east of Tuguegarao City.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

PAGASA said “Bising” will move generally northward or north northwestward until tonight or tomorrow (April 22), when the typhoon will be nearest to the landmass of Northern Luzon.

The typhoon will then move northeastward away from the landmass throughout tomorrow and east northeastward on Friday (April 23) and Saturday (April 24).

The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

It is forecast to gradually weaken throughout the remainder of the forecast period, and will likely be downgraded to a severe tropical storm category by Saturday and a tropical storm category by Sunday.