69 volcanic tremor episodes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Sixty-nine volcanic tremor episodes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the episodes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, lasted for one to 61 minutes.

“Despite these, only weak steam-laden plumes were emitted by fumarolic activity at the vents of the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said temperature highs of 74.6°C and a pH of 1.59 were last measured from the main crater lake on Feb. 18 and 12, respectively.

A slight deflation was monitored around the main crater since October 2020 but “overall, very slow and steady inflation of the Taal region has been recorded by continuous GPS data after the eruption” in January 2020, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said at alert level 1 “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas” can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.

It reiterated its recommendation for entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure to remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.