69 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Sixty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

With the additional recoveries, the Philippine National Police said the COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8336.

Sixteen additional cases pushed the total to 8718.

Of these, 355 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including the police—were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program should a vaccine be available.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the total population to acquire herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.