65 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Sixty-five more police personnel tested positive for COVID-19, Philippine National Police data showed on Tuesday night.

With the additional cases, the number of COVID-19 cases among the police rises to 4133.

According to the data, an additional 32 have also recovered, pushing the tally to 2838.

The death toll remains at 16, with no fatalities reported.

Suspect cases were at 2808, while probable cases were at 710.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP had vowed to continue to man quarantine checkpoints, with Metro Manila being placed under a general community quarantine starting Aug. 19.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced in a taped message aired on Monday night that Metro Manila would remain under the GCQ starting September 1.