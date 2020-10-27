65 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Sixty-five more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the addition, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the PNP rose to 6462.

Twenty-five additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 7054.

Of these, 570 were active.

No additional death has been reported, which means the death toll remains at 22.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has given the assurance all measures are in place to protect on duty policemen.

The PNP has also inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the provision of COVID-19 medical services to policemen.