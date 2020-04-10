641 COVID-19 cases recorded in QC: DOH

(Eagle News)–Quezon City has confirmed over 600 coronavirus disease cases.

Based on data from the Department of Health, the local government said of the 641 COVID-19 cases reported as of Thursday night, 580 have been validated by the city’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

Thirty-five have recovered while 58 have died.

Ninety-four patients are under investigation, while 674 are patients under monitoring.

The Philippines has breached the 4000-mark in COVID-19 cases so far.

The enhanced community quarantine has been extended until April 30.