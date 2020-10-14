62 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Sixty-two more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 5728.

Twenty-eight more cases pushed the total to 6498.

Of these, the PNP said 750 were active.

No new deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 20.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws.

The PNP has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of police personnel.

PNP Camilo Cascolan has said those on duty during the modified enhanced community quarantine and the enhanced community quarantine are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.