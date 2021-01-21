61 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Sixty-one more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total among Filipinos abroad to 8745.

Nineteen additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 total to 13624.

The COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos abroad is now at 944, with the addition of three fatalities.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7845, 4752 and 605, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 533, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad so far, with 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.