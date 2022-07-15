6 DOLE agencies handling OFW concerns start their transfer to Dep’t of Migrant Workers

DMW to be fully operational by next year, says DOLE

(Eagle News) – At least six agencies of the labor department will be transferred to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) that aims to be fully operational by next year, 2023.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said he had already issued a joint circular providing for the smooth transfer of six agencies attached to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to the DMW headed by OFW rights advocate Susan Ople.

These agencies are the following:

-Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA);

-Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs);

-International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB);

-National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO);

-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); and the

– National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP)

The joint circular was signed by both Laguesma and Ople.

DOLE, in a release, said the circular “demonstrates the government’s commitment to promote synergy among state agencies with the goal of providing a brighter future for Filipino workers.”

Laguesma said he was committed to speed up the transition so the DMW would be “fully operational next year.

This is even as under Republic Act 11641 — the law that created the DMW — the transition would be carried out in a maximum of two years.

-Two years of transition is too long, says DOLE chief-

The DOLE chief said that two years for a transition was too long and ran counter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s goal to deliver faster service to Filipino migrant workers.

“Masyadong matagal ang dalawang taon. Why wait that long when we can complete the transition earlier for the benefit of our beloved OFWs?” Laguesma explained.

“There’s nothing illegal in the transition. We are just ramping up efforts to make DMW operational as early as possible,” he said.

The joint circular — the first made by DOLE and DMW — is just one of the measures taken by the two agencies to advance the complete establishment of DMW, DOLE said.

“While it’s true that the transition will relieve DOLE of OFW-related tasks, it will help the department focus on its job to handle local employment,” the DOLE release said.

-Full backing for DMW-

Laguesma vowed all out support to DMW Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople, saying the two of them “have a long professional and personal relationship together.”

“She has my full backing as she nurtures the development of DMW,” he added.

Ople expressed gratitude for Laguesma’s support. Until her DMW appointment, she was head of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute, a non-government agency looking after distressed Filipino workers abroad.

“The DMW is the youngest child in the cabinet, we are very appreciative of all the help, guidance, and support Secretary Laguesma has been giving us. I am sure he will continue to help us, the DMW, until such time that we can stand on our own,” she said.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is the newly-created state agency tasked to champion the welfare of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Former President Rodrigo Duterte called for the creation of this department to address the various needs and concerns of OFWs.

He signed the bill into law, the Department of Migrant Workers Act (Republic Act No. 11641), on December 30, 2021 during the 125th death anniversary of national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal.

(Eagle News Service)