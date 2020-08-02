6.4-magnitude quake hit Maguindanao early Sunday, Aug. 2, PHIVOLCS says

(Eagle News)–A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Maguindanao early Sunday, Aug. 2.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 1:08 a.m, had its epicenter 13 kilometers southeast of Cotabato City.

It had a depth of 543 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani;

Intensity I – Tupi, General Santos City and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani;

No damage to property was recorded but aftershocks were.