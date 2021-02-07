6.3-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, Feb. 7.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck past noon, at 12:22, had its epicenter six kilometers southeast of Magsaysay.
It had a depth of 15 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity:
Intensity V – Kidapawan City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Koronadal City, South Cotobato
Intensity IV – Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato
Intensity II – Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental
Intensity I – Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.
Earlier, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the province.