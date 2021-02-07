6.3-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck past noon, at 12:22, had its epicenter six kilometers southeast of Magsaysay.

It had a depth of 15 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity:

Intensity V – Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Koronadal City, South Cotobato

Intensity IV – Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity II – Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I – Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.

Earlier, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the province.