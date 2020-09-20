6.1-magnitude quake hits Surigao del Sur; 5.3-magnitude aftershock follows

(Eagle News)–A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Monday, Sept. 21.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 6:13 a.m, was followed by a 5.3-magnitude aftershock at 6:21 a.m.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake had its epicenter 66 kilometers northeast of Bayabas, while that of the 5.3-magnitude one was 93 kilometers northeast of the same.

The depth of the first earthquake was 77 kilometers.

The aftershock had a depth of eight kilometers.

An instrumental intensity I was recorded in Surigao City and Gingoog City as a result of the 6.1-magnitude earthquake.



No damage to property was reported for both.