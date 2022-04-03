6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Sunday, April 3.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 6:24 p.m.
The epicenter was 49 kilometers northeast of Bayabas.
The depth of focus was 45 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity III- Rosario, Agusan Del Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
Intensity I- Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Abuyog and Hilongos, Leyte
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.